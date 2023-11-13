It’s early yet to talk about a big storm coming, but there are some signals this weekend could see an area of low pressure develop and strengthen as it moves up the Eastern Seaboard.
After a somewhat mild end of the week coming thanks to high pressure keeping things quiet, we will see things change.
Look for a strong cold front to move in by Friday and that’s where low pressure could get organized, with energy coming in from Canada and the East Coast.
It will take perfect timing for a big storm to throw moisture over cold air. Here’s what I know and don’t know at this point:
There will be a strong cold front in place, but the timing is key.
This is what an hour-by-hour forecast could look like if all comes together at the right time, with snow more likely in higher elevations this time of year.
