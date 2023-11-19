It’s the holiday season, and it’s also storm season in Maine.
A strong storm is on track to move in at the worst possible time this week, so you should consider altering your plans if possible. I’d recommend leaving for your Thanksgiving destination on Tuesday instead of Wednesday due to the incoming rain and snow.
The storm begins as mostly snow late Tuesday night in southern Maine, with moisture overspreading the Pine Tree State into Wednesday morning. The snow will eventually turn to rain for most parts of the state; only at higher elevations and in northern Maine will the precipitation be all snow.
Travel delays are still on the cards thanks to the soaking rain and a bit of wind. It doesn’t look like we’re in for widespread power outages, though.
The storm should end Wednesday night for the eastern half of the state and clear out entirely for Thanksgiving. Expect around 1 inch of rain and a few inches of snow for most areas. Up to 6 inches will accumulate at higher elevations and on grassy surfaces.
