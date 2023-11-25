The holiday weekend is wrapping up quietly weather-wise, and we seem to have gotten lucky this year. The next storm won’t arrive until late Sunday night for Maine.

A coastal low pressure system will develop Sunday night into Monday, with heavy rain away from the mountains. Snow will fall first in lower elevations, then it will move to areas more than 3,000 feet above sea level. I expect rain for the mountains with the warm air eventually winning the battle.

By 5 a.m. Monday, it will be pouring rain over most of Maine.

Southern Maine will begin to dry out by 9 a.m. Monday as the heaviest rain and snow moves north and east.

Snow and rain accumulations will vary, but I expect only the high elevations of the mountains to see 1 to 3 inches of snow before the rain moves in there, too. More than 1 inch of rain will fall where there is no snow, with up to 2 inches for eastern Maine.

