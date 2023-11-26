The dry stretch of weather in Maine is about to come to an end.
A coastal storm will develop rapidly Sunday night as low pressure intensifies up the coast of New England. Heavy rain, wind, snow and coastal flooding are all in the forecast into Monday morning. Power outages are a concern, with wind gusts up to 60 mph along the coastline.
The rain begins before midnight for southern Maine and moves northeast overnight. By 2 a.m. Monday, I expect heavy rain and mountain snow to develop for a good chunk of the Pine Tree State.
The storm will peak around 6 a.m. Monday, with the exception being the southern tip of Maine, where things begin to clear up.
It’s a storm with statewide impacts thanks to a deepening area of low pressure and a low-level jet stream that will transfer high winds to the ground level quickly.
I expect significant snowfall for elevations above 3,000 feet, with the snow eventually changing to rain there, too.
The storm will also have significant rain and wind, not to mention coastal inundation around high tide at 10:30 Monday morning.
Rainfall amounts will be around an inch where no snow falls, with up to 2 inches for most of southern Maine on the northwest side of the low pressure system.
Wind is a concern, with gusts reaching well into tropical storm-force speeds into Monday morning.
I’d prepare for scattered power outages into Monday morning thanks to the gusts.
