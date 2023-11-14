The North Saco Congressional Church on 126 Rocky Hill Road in Saco is having a Christmas Fair and Bake Sale on Saturday Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be crafts, bake goods, a White Elephant table and a soup or stew luncheon. FYI, call 207-282-0958.

The 24th Annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held on Thursday, Nov. 23 at the Most Holy Trinity Church Hall at 271 Main St. in Saco, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All the fixings for a turkey dinner, including dessert and beverages, will be available. Dinners are also available for take-out. Delivery orders are also available and must be placed in advance and will be delivered between noon and 1 p.m. Menus are available at the Good Shepherd Parish office at 271 Main St., Saco, and delivery orders can be placed by calling the Parish office at 207-282-3321. Ext. 100. until Monday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. Take-out orders can be picked up at the hall. There is no charge for the dinner, and all are welcome. Anyone wishing to make a donation towards the dinner may send it to Knights of Columbus, P.O. Box 1487, Biddeford, ME 04005. Checks can be made out Knights of Columbus with a note for Turkey Dinner on the memo line. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and a caring community, with special thanks to the Good Shepherd Parish. For more information, contact Mike Bolduc at 468-0106 or mikefairpoint@twc.com.

The Arundel Historical Society is hosting a Holiday Fair on Saturday Nov. 25, at Weirs Motors Route 1 , Arundel from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. There will be crafts, plants, bake sale, jewelry, knit items, and soap, honey and hive products featured by a local beekeeper.

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England meets Dec. 1 at 6:45 p.m. at The New School, at 38 York St., Kennebunk. The December Meeting is ASNNE’s combined Annual Membership Meeting and Christmas Party Pot-Luck Supper. Members and guests meet to celebrate the holiday season. Members and guests, are welcome but are asked to contribute to the Pot-Luck Supper, either with a dish or a dessert. At the December Meeting, ASNNE accepts nominations for its Board of Directors from the floor, and then votes for the 2024 Board. For more information about ASNNE, including directions and events, or to contact the Club, visit at www.ASNNE.org.

The Bar Mills Commnity Church, located on 13 Hermit Thush Drive in Buxton, will hold its annual Christmas Marketplace on Friday, Dec. 1, 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. FMI, visit the website: www.barmillscommunitychurch.org, visit the church on Facebook or contact Judy at 929-5555.

