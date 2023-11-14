SACO — A pedestrian and their dog were allegedly hit by a vehicle in Saco which then fled the scene, Saco police said.

A call reporting a hit and run of a pedestrian and their dog who were crossing a road was taken by Saco police at 6:02 p.m. on Monday. The incident took place on Lincoln Street just west of Forest Street, police said. When leaving the scene, the vehicle was heading toward Boom Road.

On Tuesday afternoon, police were still looking for the vehicle. They asked that anyone with information call them at 207-284-4535.

Police said the vehicle was described as being small and light colored and is believed to have driver-side damage.

After the incident, the pedestrian was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for a leg injury and the dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian for treatment.

