Nov. 7 marked one month since more than 200 innocent people were kidnapped in Israel and dragged underground by Hamas terrorists. These babies, toddlers, children, young girls, old men and women have generally not been heard from or seen since. We don’t know if they are dead or alive and can only imagine the horrors they are living through.

While it seems that many are confused about who are the victims and who are the perpetrators in the current war, it is crystal clear that these hostages are 100% innocent victims of terrorists. There is zero ambiguity about the very next thing that needs to happen in this nightmare: The hostages must be released and, in the meantime, the International Red Cross must be given immediate access to see each and every one of them.

Every government in the world and every citizen, regardless of nationality, religion, gender, race or age, must be united and forceful in demanding these Red Cross visits and the release of every hostage.

Steven Koltai

Lincolnville

