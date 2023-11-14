I was saddened by a recent letter to the editor (“We must remain armed and disciplined,” Nov. 7). The writer obviously feels everyone should be armed as “you are your own first responder.”
Do we want to live in a country where everyone is armed? It’s time for our elected officials, including Sen. Collins, to do more than express their concern. Commonsense gun laws are not a theory – they work. However, they must be uniform across the country.
The rise in fear, hate and blame, promoted and reinforced daily by Fox, Newsmax and social media, is degrading our society. We are better than this! If elected officials continue to refuse to draft and pass reasonable firearm legislation, replace them. We have had enough.
Craig Kinney
Yarmouth
