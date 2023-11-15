The recent carnage in Israel and Gaza has its roots in dark soil. A psychologist acquaintance of mine reminded me of the familiar expression that “damaged people damage others.” Those who have suffered greatly at the hands of oppressors all too often inflict similar pain on those who are now the weak. This bitter irony was in the context of Israelis and Palestinians.

Further complicating the issue is the politics of confusion. Just as many in the world’s community viewed Americans as belligerent bigots under the Trump administration, so do many today see Israelis as aggressive nationalists. But it’s necessary not to conflate MAGA Trump supporters with the majority of Americans who do not support that agenda; similarly, one should take care not to confuse bellicose Zionists with ordinary Israelis, and especially Jews who don’t support the nationalist Netanyahu government.

Likewise, there needs to be a clear distinction between the very small contingent of Palestinians who approve of Hamas and the rest of a captive population who have little say in Hamas’ barbaric policies.

One IDF commander denied responsibility for the suffering and bloodshed of innocent Palestinian civilians at Israeli hands, blaming Hamas. That response is disingenuous because those civilians lack political autonomy due to Israeli policies. Any solution will be complicated and test the strength of our humanity, but simply defending one side or the other is not the way forward. I like to think we are all God’s chosen people.

Robert Petrillo

Westbrook

