BUFFALO, N.Y. — David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists to lead the Boston Bruins to a 5-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

UP NEXT WHO: Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday TELEVISION: NESN

Danton Heinen, Brandon Carlo, Oskar Steen, and Hampus Lindholm all scored their first goals of the season and Linus Ullmark made 31 saves for the Bruins, who are 3-0-1 in their last four games.

Pastrnak’s 11th goal of the season was the second of five straight goals scored by Boston.

Victor Olofsson scored two goals for Buffalo. Devon Levi made 13 saves on 18 shots before he was replaced by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in the second period. Luukkonen made 14 saves for Buffalo, which is 1-2-1 in its last four.

Heinen gave Boston a 1-0 lead when he put a rebound of Charlie McAvoy’s shot past Levi at 3:01 of the first period. Pastrnak made it 2-0 with a one-timer 1:08 later. Carlo made it 3-0 at 15:14 of the first when he scored on a 3-on-1 from a pass by Pastrnak.

Steen gave Boston a 4-0 lead at 4:07 of the second period and Lindholm made it 5-0 with a power-play goal at 12:23.

Olofsson cut the Bruins lead to 5-1 with his first goal of the season at 15:07 of the second period when he put the rebound of Owen Power’s shot off the end boards past Ullmark. His second at 15:02 of the third made it 5-2.

Sabres center Tage Thompson sustained an upper-body injury after he blocked a shot by McAvoy in the second period off his arm and did not return. Thompson was injured in a separate collision with McAvoy in the first period and left the game momentarily but returned for the second period.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »