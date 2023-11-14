It’s no secret that there are no shortage of standout athletes at Yarmouth and Greely and Tuesday, in ceremonies at each school, several of them made their college choices official.

Yarmouth seniors Andrew Cheever, left, Kadin Davoren, Aine Powers and Colter Olson are all smiles after making their college commitments Tuesday. Michael Hoffer / The Forecaster

At Yarmouth, fresh off leading the girls’ soccer team to a repeat Class B state championship, Kadin Davoren announced that she will attend and play soccer next year at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Aine Powers, a standout this fall in soccer, but best known for her dominance in lacrosse, will play lacrosse next year at American University in Washington D.C.

Andrew Cheever, who led the baseball team to within a run of a state title last June, will attend and play baseball at Merrimack College in Andover, Massachusetts.

Colton Olson, a boys’ lacrosse standout since his freshman season, has lofty aspirations, literally and figuratively, as he will play lacrosse and attend the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Greely seniors Audrey Cohen, left, and Marky Axelsen have big plans for next year. Courtesy Greely athletics

At Greely, Audrey Cohen signed her National Letter of Intent to attend and swim at Penn State University. Cohen is the reigning Class B state champion in the 100 breaststroke and the 100 butterfly.

Marky Axelsen, one of the state’s finest baseball players, will play at the next level at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
greely, Yarmouth
Related Stories
Latest Articles