It’s no secret that there are no shortage of standout athletes at Yarmouth and Greely and Tuesday, in ceremonies at each school, several of them made their college choices official.

At Yarmouth, fresh off leading the girls’ soccer team to a repeat Class B state championship, Kadin Davoren announced that she will attend and play soccer next year at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Aine Powers, a standout this fall in soccer, but best known for her dominance in lacrosse, will play lacrosse next year at American University in Washington D.C.

Andrew Cheever, who led the baseball team to within a run of a state title last June, will attend and play baseball at Merrimack College in Andover, Massachusetts.

Colton Olson, a boys’ lacrosse standout since his freshman season, has lofty aspirations, literally and figuratively, as he will play lacrosse and attend the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

At Greely, Audrey Cohen signed her National Letter of Intent to attend and swim at Penn State University. Cohen is the reigning Class B state champion in the 100 breaststroke and the 100 butterfly.

Marky Axelsen, one of the state’s finest baseball players, will play at the next level at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: