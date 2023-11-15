The First Congregational Church of Scarborough at will hold its annual Yuletide Fair, this year with the theme “A Traditional Christmas,” on Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Holiday greens, Christmas items, stuffed animals, quilts, crafts, home-baked goods and more will be available, along with coffee and snacks for shoppers.

Proceeds will go to the church’s charitable efforts. The church is located at 167 Black Point Road. For more information, contact the church at 883-2342.

