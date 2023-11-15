The Cape Elizabeth School Building Advisory Committee will hold a community forum at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at Town Hall.

The committee will provide information the school district’s facilities review by its consultant, Harriman Architects.

Forum attendees also will have the opportunity to participate in a group exercise on design that will be used to help guide design options for a new school in the future.

For more information, go to the school department’s website, cape.k12.me.us

