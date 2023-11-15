On Nov. 21, Kennebunkport Conservation Trust Executive Director Tom Bradbury will share the 500th “Looking Back,” post. “Looking Back” is Bradbury’s weekly Kennebunkport Conservation Trust post that features photos and quotes about the history and character of Kennebunkport.

“My hope is that they honor and exemplify the spirit of the community, and our connections to place, which transcend time,”

Bradbury said in a news release.

According to the news release, even earlier, in 2006, he started sharing his “Thought of the Week.” All conservation trust members, as well as those who follow the trust’s Facebook page can read the weekly posts for inspiration, nostalgia, or insight. on the heritage of the community.

“Each week I review. photos from all parts of town, and each week I continue to be amazed. at the ever-changing beauty, season after season, that we all get to enjoy,” Bradbury said in an email. “As I go through the process of matching the photos with the thoughts and quotes of notable authors and of those far wiser than me, I gain a deeper insight into why we do what we do. I have come to learn that it’s not just the land, but people’s relationship with the land that really matters, and I have come to realize that the world of man and the wonders of nature are not isolated and apart.”

Bradbury has served as president, then executive director of the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust since 1979.

Reflecting on his tenure thus far, he said. “Our little corner of the earth is but a small part. of a Maine coast that is noted for its beauty, but it is our small part, and those of us who have chosen to live here, either for a short time, a lifetime or for a yearly visit, love it like no other. From that love grew the desire to pass on as much of its essential character as possible to all who will follow so that they can come to admire this place as we do, and thus the trust was born.

Advertisement

“The trust’s mission is simple: to preserve land for use by current and future generations and to manage properties in a way that reflects the natural and cultural heritage of Kennebunkport. Changing thought to action was quick in coming, but turning the dream to reality has become a lifetime’s work, and beyond. Along the way, one protected property grew to over a hundred, encompassing over 2,800 acres of the village. These are special places, our islands, including Goat Island Lighthouse, beach parcels, the local parks, access points to the shore and woodlands, suited both for wildlife habitat and hiking paths. John Muir once said, ‘Everybody needs beauty as well as bread, places to play in and pray in, where nature may heal and give strength to body and soul.’ These are the lands we continue to set aside, for all to enjoy, and for all time.”

Holy Donut, Kennebunk High School collaborate on sticker sales

In spring 2023, according to an RSU 21 news release, “Holy Donut teamed up with Kennebunk High School to create a series of sticker designs inspired by the best of Maine and the yummy offerings of the family-owned donut establishment. Three exceptional student designs were selected to be showcased and sold in Holy Donut stores and online, allowing these budding artists to share their talent with the wider community.”

On Nov. 8, Holy Donut presented the quarterly proceeds, totaling $3,247, to the Kennebunk High School Art Department. The donation will have an impact on KHS art students, covering the costs of membership for the National Art Honors Society chapter and financing the entry fees for students into the Scholastic Art & Writing Award national competition.

“We are immensely grateful for the partnership with Holy Donut and the incredible support they’ve shown to our art department and students at Kennebunk High School,” said Brendan Roddy, art teacher at Kennebunk High School. “This collaboration not only provided financial support, but also a unique platform for our students to showcase their artistic talents. The KHS community looks forward to continued collaboration with Holy Donut and the opportunities it brings to nurture the creative spirit of young artists.”

Christmas in Kennebunk set for Nov. 25

Advertisement

The 40th annual Christmas in Kennebunk is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25 in Rotary Park. Organizers, in a news release, asked that participants, “note the new venue as we return to where it all began. Take advantage of Small Business Saturday and visit all the local shops and restaurants Kennebunk has to offer. Also, add to your day and please visit the Brick Store Museum.”

The museum will offer free admission and an opportunity to meet local author/illustrator, Matt Tavares, at 10 a.m. Tavares will do a reading and book-signing for his book, “Dasher Can’t Wait for Christmas.” Books will be available to purchase and the event kicks off the Holiday Market.

Kennebunk Free Library is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will host a card-making center from noon to 4 p.m.

Kennebunk Baptist Church is offering a craft fair and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a chili or hot dog combo luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everything will be held at 77 Main St., downstairs, using the Nason’s Court entrance.

Members of the Kennebunk High School Chamber Singers will perform carols until Santa and his elves arrive at 5 p.m.

Following the tree lighting, the Waterhouse Center will open for public skating and a chance to skate with Santa and friends.

Advertisement

“Join the community for one of the warmest traditions we celebrate,” wrote organizers in an email. “Families have been coming to this downtown event for generations. Please make it a tradition of yours.”

For more information, email ljohnson@kennebunkmaine.us or call 207-604-1341.

Legion Post 159 hosting Prelude craft fair

A Prelude craft fair featuring a variety of items by Maine artisans, gift baskets, baked goods, photography, jewelry, silent auction and more will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport.

Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. Refreshments will be available.

For more information, call 967-2400.

Advertisement

Pajama Shopping Day is Nov. 25

The Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce announced that dozens of local shops are participating in this year’s Small Business Saturday event, Pajama Shopping Day. Merchants, their hours and special discounts, are listed at www.gokennebunks.com.

Later that afternoon, Santa comes to town for the 40th annual Christmas in Kennebunk tree lighting and festivities, starting at 5 p.m.

For information, call the Chamber of Commerce at 967-0857 or email director@gokennebunks.com.

Weirs Motors hosts holiday fair

The Arundel Historical Society is hosting a holiday fair on Saturday, Nov. 25, at Weirs Motors. The fair is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Weirs Motors is located on Route 1 in Arundel.

Advertisement

The fair will feature crafts, plants, jewelry, knit items, soap and a bake sale. Also, the event will include honey and hive products by a local beekeeper.

Natural observations calendar on sale

Maine garden designer and writer Julie McLeod and artist Piper Castles collaborated with local land trusts and nonprofits to create a 2024 calendar supporting land trusts and nonprofits and educate the public on environmental issues.

The 2024 calendar is available at the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, Kennebunk Land Trust, Center for Wildlife in Cape Neddick, and Gilsland Farm Audubon Center. The price is $14.99.

For more informaiton, email pipercastles@gmail.com or julie.larkspurdesign@gmail.com.

Maine Women in the Arts to host Prelude Fine Art Show

Advertisement

Maine Women in the Arts, a group of 90 local artists, announced that its Prelude Fine Art Show will open Thursday, Nov. 30 and run through Dec. 3. The show and sale highlight paintings in watercolor, oil, pastel, colored pencil, and acrylic as well as photography and pottery.

The show opens on Thursday, Nov. 30, with the opening reception featuring refreshments and live music from 5 to 7 p.m. The show continues Friday, Dec. 1, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show is at the Masonic Lodge, 10 North St., in Kennebunkport. Admission is free.

The objective of Maine Women in the Arts is to promote and give exposure to local artists and their work in all media. Maine Women in the Arts is a statewide organization, founded in 1977, by and for individuals in the fine and performing arts, including visual arts, music, theater, poetry, literature, and dance. The organization is open to men and women.

For more information, visit www.mainewomenarts.com.

Former intelligence officers set next meeting

The next meeting of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers will be on Saturday, Nov. 18, with Dr. Brien Flewelling who is an aerospace professional with a private company, ExoAnalytic Solutions.

Advertisement

According to a news release, ExoAnalytic Solutions has over 400 privately funded optical telescopes worldwide for maintaining a safe operating environment for space flight against the growing threats of debris or adverse behavior including newer dual use satellites that can be used in times of conflict. The sensors used in this process provide evidence of these activities and he will explain how the data is interpreted.

The meeting is open to the public and will begin at 2 p.m.at Kennebunk High School’s Economos Lecture Hall at 89 Fletcher St. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation.

Flewelling leads engagement and technical development focused on providing enhanced flight safety support services. This includes enabling increasingly ambitious space operations like on-orbit servicing along with developing advanced services for space traffic management in the rapidly expanding space industry. It is no longer the case where spacecraft operate only in benign and very predictable ways.

Kennebunkport Conservation Trust seeks input

Kennebunkport Conservation Trust is making plans for its future and is seeking input from community members.

The trust invites community members to take its strategic planning survey to share feedback and suggestions to help assess the conservation trust’s resources and work and develop priorities for the future.

Advertisement

The survey takes approximately 15 minutes to complete, and participants could win a $50 Visa gift card. To take the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/KCT2023survey.

Christmas Prelude begins Nov. 30

The 42nd annual Christmas Prelude (Nov. 30-Dec. 10) will soon see the area decked out in twinkling lights and greenery, with a buoy-decked Christmas tree at its center.

“Each year Prelude gets better” said Kennebunkport Business Association President Ashley Padget, of Alisson’s, in a news release. “All of our traditional favorites return, like the caroling at the Franciscan Monastery, tree lightings, Hat Parade and more, and then are joined by even more magical events like the Lucky Pup Rescue Adopt-A-Tree Festival and a pre-tree lighting party at Bradbury Bros. on the first Friday.”

According to organizers, the re-imagined Santa’s arrival by lobster boat is a traditional event that got bigger and better last year, with a move to the Nonantum Resort. It will be back at the inn this year.

“We are super excited to have Santa return this year,” said the Nonantum’s Tina Gordon. “He’s getting on the boat 12:30 p.m. – he’ll go up and down river, landing at the Nonantum at 1 p.m., where the party will be underway.”

Advertisement

Also returning this year are the craft fairs Prelude is known for – places to find hand-crafted gifts.

Following its success in 2019, the Kennebunkport Business Association is also working to bring a little Midweek Magic back to Christmas Prelude.

“We are working hard to build Midweek Magic events for travelers looking to extend their stay, and locals hoping to enjoy a less hectic celebration,” said Padget.

Midweek merriment includes a Cookie Crawl, house tours of the decorated White Columns, Merry Market at Maine Art Hill, cookie decorating, art classes and the return of Storybook Christmas for children on Dec. 7.

Christmas Prelude has been hosted for 42 years by the Kennebunkport Business Association, an all-volunteer group that works to plan the events all year long. For a schedule of events, visit www.christmasprelude.com.

Holiday history at the Burleigh Smart House

Advertisement

To kick off the holiday season, the Brick Store Museum will present Holiday in History on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 2 to 5 p.m. According to a museum news release, the event is an afternoon spent inside the historic 1823 Burleigh Smart House on Kennebunk’s Summer Street.

The afternoon will include live fiddle music, historic appetizers and beverages, and a tour through the recently remodeled home at the start of Summer Street, once owned by local doctor Burleigh Smart.

In celebration of the house turning 200 years old (1823 – 2023), an 1820s theme will run throughout the event. Maine Fiddlers Paul Wells and Sally Wells will perform 1820s fiddle music inside the house while participants take a tour through the home (owners, Tom Hartfield and Mimi Gurbst). Alongside the tour will be delicious sweet and savory bites with a twist of 19th century preparation by chef and historian Bill Irish; plus historic beverages and cider.

According to the museum, timed tickets allow for participants to take their time touring the home and enjoy the event together at the beginning of the holiday season. The event is sponsored by H.M. Payson in Portland; with the generosity of the Hartfield family. The event is not necessarily child-oriented, however, multi-generations are welcome to take part. To reserve tickets, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org or call 207-985-4802.

West K Thanksgiving dinner offered

The West Kennebunk Village Committee announced it will host its Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23. The dinner will be held at the Dorothy Stevens Center, located at 80 Thompson Road in West Kennebunk (near the West Kennebunk Fire Company). The dinner is open to all local residents.

Advertisement

For more information, call Barbara Weeman at 207-604-2577 or 207-985-2272.

Public invited to youth activism forum

A community forum featuring Maine’s young activists talking about important issues they are working on will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 in the meeting room of the Arundel Municipal Building. The Arundel Municipal Building is located at 257 Limerick Road.

According to a news release, speakers will discuss why they’re involved, how they think about the future of the state and beyond, and what people can do to help. The panel will be moderated by Arundel resident Amy Larkin, Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel secretary and volunteer leader with Maine People’s Alliance. She will be joined by three student activists from Kennebunk High School, Gray-New Gloucester High School and Belfast Area High School.

The forum is sponsored by the Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel as a nonpartisan, community-wide event. There is no charge.

Legion Post 159 to host cornhole and turkey shoot

Advertisement

American Legion Post 159 will conduct a cornhole tournament (11 a.m.) and turkey shoot (1 p.m.) on Nov. 19. Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. in Kennebunkport (across from the police station).

According to organizers, a variety of prizes, including turkeys, will be awarded. For more information, call 207-967-2400.

Rachel Carson apparel on sale

The Friends of Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge have a pop-up online market available until Nov. 19. The market will sell refuge-themed T-shirts, fleece jackets and vests, and hats. The items spotlight a few of the species seen on the refuge including the endangered piping plover, egret, and the Blue Goose, which is the iconic symbol of the National Wildlife Refuge system.

Visit the market at https://rcnwrm23.itemorder.com/shop/home/.

All proceeds beyond the costs associated with vendor charges will be used directly in the Friends’ mission to support the refuge’s preservation of land for migratory birds and local wildlife.

Advertisement

Friends of Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge assist with the mission to preserve land for migratory birds and local wildlife. The Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge is located in York and Cumberland counties and consists of 11 divisions totaling 5,600 acres scattered throughout the towns of Kittery, York, Ogunquit, Wells, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Scarborough, and Cape Elizabeth.

Kennebunkport Conservation Trust seeks auction items

The Kennebunkport Conservation Trust is seeking items for its annual online auction. This year, all proceeds from the auction will go toward returning power to Goat Island Light House.

Patrons can support the conservation trust by donating an auction items. Welcomed items include, gift certificates for businesses, restaurants, lodging, services, events, and recreational activities, clothing, merchandise, new or gently used items, gift baskets, art, jewelry, handmade items, antiques and autographed items, etc.

The Kennebunkport Conservation Trust preserves land for use by current and future generations and strives to manage properties in a manner that reflects the natural and cultural heritage of Kennebunkport.

To arrange for drop-off or pick-up of items, email Kennebunkport Conservation Trust Operations Manager Heather Magaw at hmagaw@kporttrust.org.

Advertisement

For more information on Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, visit www.kporttrust.org/.

Wildlife service to open new office and visitor center in Kennebunk

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced construction work has begun on a multipurpose center in Kennebunk that will serve as a focal point for connecting people to nature in southern coastal Maine and celebrating the life and work of Rachel Carson.

When remodeling of the existing building and construction of a new visitor services wing is complete, the 11,666-square-foot facility will house the offices and visitor center for the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge and the Gulf of Maine Coastal Program.

According to a wildlife service news release, the building, located at 188 Brown St. in Kennebunk, will provide office space for approximately 15 full-time permanent employees who manage the refuge and engage in conservation projects with partners throughout southern Maine. An exhibit hall and trails will be accessible, and a multipurpose room will be equipped to welcome groups of up to 45 persons for environmental education programs and other events.

The visitor center will feature exhibits showcasing the conservation efforts conducted by the refuge and the Gulf of Maine Coastal Program and the life and contributions of Rachel Carson. The facility was designed by Oak Point Associates of Biddeford and construction will be implemented by Benchmark Construction of Westbrook. The new facility is expected to open to the public in spring or summer 2026.

Advertisement

Church on the Cape collecting wool blend socks

Church on the Cape partners with Grace-Street Ministries in Portland each year for a sock campaign. New wool blend socks in all sizes are collected and distributed to the unhoused population by the ministry.

Each pair of socks that is given away from the sock campaign comes with a tag that says, “with love from Church on the Cape.”

Last year, with the money donated by the church, approximately 300 $10 Dunkin’ gift cards were added to the socks.

Those who would like to contribute to the sock campaign can drop off donations made out to Church on the Cape and write “Socks” on the memo line, at 3 Langsford Road, Cape Porpoise, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or during Sunday Worship Service at 10 a.m.

For more information on Church on the Cape, visit wwww.churchonthecape.org. For more information on Grace Street Ministries, visit www.gracestreetministries.org.

Advertisement

Library introduces featured exhibit

Speers Gallery at Kennebunk Free Library will host an exhibit, Coastal World, by the Open Studio Artists in November. The exhibit will run Nov. 3-28.

According to an Oct. 19 news release, the Open Studio Artists are a group with ties to Kennebunk and the area who meet weekly at Kennebunk’s First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church. They have been meeting for 10 years and range from experienced professionals to newer painters. Each person works independently on their choice of projects, but shares in a supportive community as they sketch, draw, and paint in their favorite medium.

Exhibitors will include Ellen Pelletier, Cheryl Dahn, Norma Johnsen, Ruth Wallingford, Sara Ostrov, Mary Barrett, Kathryn Davis, Susan Gilbey, Cheryl Lunde, Elizabeth Hunter and Polly Cecchetti.

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the library’s Speers Gallery from Nov. 3-28 at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. For current hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Wells Chamber announces travel opportunity

Advertisement

The Wells Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with Collette Tours, is offering a trip to Europe, featuring World War II memorials and sites.

The trip includes: Memorials of World War II featuring the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landing, a 10-day tour, Sept. 6-15, 2024. Highlights of the trip include London and Paris WW II-focused city tours, Portsmouth, D-Day Story Museum, English Channel Crossing, Juno Beach, Caen Peace Memorial Museum, Arromanche-les-Baines, Longues-sur-Mer, Normandy American Cemetery, Omaha Beach, Pointe du Hoc, Airborne Museum, Utah Beach, Giverny Gardens and a Seine River dinner cruise.

Prices start at $4,999 per person, double occupancy and include transportation to and from Wells to Logan Airport, airfare from Boston, ground transfers, land tours, sightseeing, hotels and meals as specified in the itinerary, services of a professional tour director and all taxes and service charges.

A representative from Collette Tours will share information about the trip on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wells Chamber office, 136 Post Road, Route 1, Wells.

For more information on the itinerary or to RSVP for the informational session, contact the Wells Chamber of Commerce at 207-646-2451 or www.wellschamber.org.

Wildlife refuge calendar available to order

Advertisement

The 2024 Friends of Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge wall calendar available for pre-order. To pre-order, visit www.friendsofrachelcarsonnwr.org/calendar.

All proceeds beyond the costs associated with the calendar will be used directly in the Friends’ mission to support the refuge’s preservation of land for migratory birds and local wildlife.

The Friends of Rachel Carson NWR held a two-month long photo contest from July 15-Sept. 15 and a jury selected 12 winning images to grace the monthly pages of the 2024 calendar.

The Friends support the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge in its mission to preserve land for migratory birds and local wildlife. The Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge is located in York and Cumberland counties and consists of 11 divisions totaling 5,600 acres scattered throughout the towns of Kittery, York, Ogunquit, Wells, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Scarborough, and Cape Elizabeth.

Community Harvest offers curbside pick-up, delivery for Thanksgiving

Community Harvest, a local nonprofit organization, will host its 25th annual Thanksgiving Feast on Thursday, Nov. 23, at St. Martha’s Church on Route 1 in Kennebunk.

Advertisement

In 2022, volunteers prepared more than 560 Thanksgiving meals for individuals and families, including dozens of first responders working on the holiday.

“Because of its success in reaching people all across southern Maine, we will continue to offer curbside pick-up and delivery options only rather than a gathered meal,” said Kerry de Bree, Community Harvest executive director, in a press release.

“Last year we were able to deliver meals to families in need from Westbrook all the way to Kittery, said Head Chef Mario Barros. “To help so many people and offer a delicious home cooked holiday meal continues to be our number one goal.”

“We’re also looking for more volunteers to sign up and help prep, box up and deliver our Thanksgiving dinners,” said de Bree. “This is an amazing opportunity to give back to your neighbors and get into the holiday spirit.”

People who want to volunteer for the Community Harvest Thanksgiving dinner and help us make this holiday season special for everyone can sign up at www.signupgenius.com/go/10C084BA9AB2AA5FAC25-44821851-community#/.

Meals will be provided cold, with heating instructions. Community members should reserve their complimentary meals by calling 207-967-1911 or visiting communityharvestmaine.org. All meal reservations must be made in advance by Sunday, Nov. 12. Once signed up, community members will be assigned a time for pick-up on Thanksgiving Day.

Advertisement

Community Harvest is a nonprofit organization of the Kennebunks that meets the needs of its neighbors through food sharing, fellowship, and financial assistance.

Applications available for holiday help

Secret Santa of Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel has been helping families in need by providing Christmas and holiday gifts to children in the three towns for over 35 years. Applications for parents and/or legal guardians in need of help this year may be picked up at all three town general assistance offices or can be found online at the town websites:

*Kennebunkport: www.kennebunkportme.gov/public-health-department/pages/general-assistance.

*Kennebunk: www.kennebunkmaine.us/269/Social-Services.

*Arundel: https://arundelmaine.org/.

Advertisement

*Or search by town + “General Assistance.”

In order to qualify, applications must be returned to the general assistance office by Friday, Nov. 10.

All requests are strictly confidential. For more information, call the town’s general assistance office:

*Kennebunk, 985-2102, option 3.

*Kennebunkport, 967-4401.

*Arundel, 985-4201.

Advertisement

Legion Post announces meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend.

Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. Future meeting dates:

2023 – Dec. 7.

2024 – Jan. 4, Feb. 1, March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

Amateur Radio Society announces meeting

Advertisement

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote Amateur (ham) Radio. Wide-ranging discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for rare and international contacts. Most meetings include a tech talk by one of its members. Those interested in Amateur Radio are invited to join.

The next meeting will be held Nov. 28. The New School is located at 38 York St. For more information, contact Alex at 967-8812.

MemoryLights on display at Brick Store Museum

The Brick Store Museum’s mission is to ignite personal connections to local history, art and cultures. This fall, the museum invites families to take part in the MemoryLights Project, an installation of globe lights in the museum’s courtyard representing the multi-cultural traditions of memorializing and honoring loved ones and ancestors during the fall season, including All Souls’ Day in November. The first 50 MemoryLights have been installed on the museum’s grounds for all to enjoy after sundown.

According to the museum, participants purchased a globe light from the museum (only $15) and shared a story of a family member they wished to honor. With rolling submissions, the installation is now open to the public and as the evenings grow darker, the MemoryLights will come alive to remember the stories of our ancestors and family members. Community members exploring the installation scan a code on each light to read each light’s story. Those unable to visit the museum during the installation can also read the included stories at brickstoremuseum.org/memorylights.

For more information about MemoryLights and the museum’s mission to collect and share the stories of the community, visit Tuesday through Friday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or Sunday (noon to 4 p.m.); or online at www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Advertisement

Artisans invited to inaugural Maine Made Fair

The Kennebunkport Historical Society extended an invitation to all Maine Made artisans for the inaugural Maine Made Fair, a celebration of the state’s tradition of craftsmanship and creativity. As advocates of Maine’s artisanal spirit, the society will bring together a group of artists and makers to showcase their creations.

Event details include:

• Location: Overlooking Dock Square in Kennebunkport, 8 Maine St.

• Date: Friday, Dec. 1.

• Date and time: Vendors can set up their 6×6 space starting at 7 a.m.

• Parking: While on-site parking is unavailable, drop-off areas are provided between the church and the house. Public parking is just an eighth of a mile down North Street, adjacent to the fire station.

At the fair, the historical society will curate an array of artisans and makers who share a common bond – everything they offer is made in Maine. Artisans who specialize in photography, handcrafted textiles, jewelry, literature, or any other form of artistic expression are invited to participate.

Space is limited, with room for only 15 artists and makers. Vendor applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. The cost is $75 for a 6X6 space in a heated tent. Vendors may choose to bring their own 6-foot table or rent one from the society for a nominal fee of $15.

The venue is a highly visible and heated tent on the lawn of White Columns in the heart of Kennebunkport, during Christmas Prelude.

For vendor applications and inquiries, contact Kristin Haight, executive director, at 207-

967-2751 or KHaight@KPortHS.com.

Library seeks artists for 2024

Advertisement

Kennebunk Free Library is accepting applications for artists to exhibit during the 2024 calendar year. Since its inception in 2001, Hank’s Room Gallery – rechristened the Speers Gallery in 2010 – has offered exhibit opportunities to both amateur and professional artists. The gallery has been host to a variety of mediums including photography, textile arts and mixed media assemblages in addition to renditions in oil, pastel, enamel oil, encaustic, pen and ink, and watercolor.

The application process is open to either individual or group shows. Applications must be received by Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

In November 2023 an art committee consisting of members from the library and art communities will convene to review the completed applications and set a monthly exhibit schedule for 2024. Upon completion of the review, applicants will be contacted regarding the committee’s decisions. Application forms are available at the library or on the library’s website www.kennebunklibrary.org.

According to the library, “offering monthly artist exhibits contributes to the Kennebunk Free Library’s mission to inspire and enable our communities to discover, learn, and connect. The library is very proud to have showcased the many talented artists who have previously exhibited and is looking forward to continuing this tradition with the 2024 exhibit schedule.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: