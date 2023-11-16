Freeland K. Smith, 98, of Kennebunkport, passed away on Nov. 7, 2023, after a brief illness, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

He was born in Saco on March 21, 1925, a son of John and Harriet (Whitney) Smith. His father, John, was a former Saco mayor and state of Maine governor candidate of the mid-1920s. His parents passed away at an early age and the family of 10 were left to face the world alone. Freeland attended school in Saco, South Paris, Sanford and Phillips Exeter Academy.

Freeland was employed as a civilian for the United States Navy. He worked three years at the Brunswick Naval Air Station during World War II and later worked 28 years at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. The last 18 years of his career, he was an engineering technician in the Submarine Overhaul Planning Division for the Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington D.C. He also served as ship superintendent for four submarine overhauls, two in Dunoon, Scotland, and two in Groton, Connecticut.

Freeland received the following achievements: Past Master of Arundel Lodge #76, AF&AM; Past High Priest of Murray Royal Arch Chapter #33, Knight of Knights Templar Commandery, Kennebunk. He was a volunteer firefighter joining the Washington Hose Company in Kennebunk in 1948. He then went on to the Goose Rock Beach Fire Company in 1955 and later the Kennebunkport Fire Department when it took over the four private companies in 2005. He served as chief of Goose Rocks Company for four years from 1969-1973, 10 years on KEMS as an EMT and also on the board of directors within his tenure. Freeland spent a total of 65 years with the Kennebunkport Fire Department.

When time permitted, Freeland enjoyed golf and some hunting in his earlier years. He would be seen riding his John Deere tractor wearing his “Old Dude” cap taking care of his property. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family and friends. One of his most recent favorite memories was the Smith family reunion this past summer. He cherished these memories and the time with family. He will be sadly missed.

He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Irene (Bois) Smith and nine siblings, Richard, Robert, John, Norman, Donald, Arlene, Royal, Frances and Jim.

He is survived by his five sons, Royal Smith and wife Rosanne, Michael Smith and wife Patricia, John Smith and wife Nancy, Freeland Smith and wife Joanne and William Smith. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Sandra, Scott, Shawn, Amy, Heather, Benjamin, Jamie, Zachariah and Jacqueline and 16 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

A Masonic service will be held in his honor at the Masonic Arundel Lodge #76, AF&AM, 10 North St., Kennebunkport, on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, ME. 04074.

