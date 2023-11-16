NORTH BERWICK – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected and peaceful passing of Edward Charles Chapin at his home on Nov. 9, 2023. He was born Oct. 25, 1959 and leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness and vibrant spirit.

Ed is survived by his mother, Dorris Cole Emery of North Berwick, and lovingly remembered by his sisters Marjorie R. Chapin of North Berwick and Kathleen J. Chapin and her husband Wayne E. Berry of Kennebunk, and his brother Peter D. Emery of Portsmouth New Hampshire, along with several nieces and nephews whom he loved very much. He is predeceased by his father, Merle R. Chapin in 2020.

Ed had a nomadic spirit and a curiosity and zest for all life had to offer. After high school, he served in the United States Army, worked on oil rigs in Oklahoma, cooked in several restaurants in the ski areas of Colorado and followed the Grateful Dead for many years. Eventually life brought him back to Maine.

Ed was a lifelong learner, earning a BA in sociology from the University of Southern Maine in 1992 followed by a master’s degree in sociology from the University of New Hampshire. He went on to teach in both universities all while pursuing a PhD. He was an avid reader, a history buff, an animal lover, a loyal Red Sox fan and in recent years a tea connoisseur. His last 10 years were spent being a caregiver to his father prior to his passing and more recently his mother.

Above all, Ed will be remembered for his selfless nature, always putting the needs of others before himself in his journey through life. He touched the hearts of many and leaves a void that can never be filled. To know him was to love him. May he rest in eternal peace, surrounded by the love and gratitude he so deserves.

Services will be held at Bethel Christian Church in North Berwick on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. A luncheon will directly follow the service. Please join us to celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Another Chance Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 552, North Berwick, ME.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market St., North Berwick. Condolences may be expressed at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com.

