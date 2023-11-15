The Rotary Club of South Portland-Cape Elizabeth will continue its six-decade tradition of selling Maine-grown Christmas trees and handcrafted wreaths at Mill Creek Park this holiday season. The them of the sale will be “Create Hope in the World.”

The Rotary Club welcomes customers starting Friday, Nov. 24, with the tree lot opening at 10 a.m. Freshly cut trees will be available for in-person purchase, and Casco Bay island residents can order online with complimentary delivery by Casco Bay Lines.

“For over six decades, our Christmas tree sale has been the cornerstone of our annual fundraising efforts,” said Nancy Irving, the club’s tree sale chairperson and president-elect, in a news release. “All proceeds are reinvested in local community organizations and contributed to life-changing Rotary International initiatives.”

The club, in an email, shared five highlights for customers about South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club Christmas trees:

1.) The trees are sustainably grown in Newport, Maine, and arrive freshly cut, requiring regular watering.

2.) The wreaths are handcrafted using fragrant Maine-grown balsam.

3.) Island customers can place orders online through www.sp-ce-rotary.org.

4.) The tree lot welcomes visitors with the following hours:

– Monday through Friday: opening at 3 p.m. (except for opening day, Friday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.)

– Saturday and Sunday: opening at 10 a.m.

5.) The true essence of Christmas resides within hearts, and customers will feel that spirit when they shop at the South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club Christmas tree fundraiser in South Portland’s Mill Creek Park.

Maine Women in the Arts show opens Nov. 30

Maine Women in the Arts, a group of 90 local artists, announced that its Prelude Fine Art Show will open Thursday, Nov. 30 and run through Dec. 3. The show and sale highlight paintings in watercolor, oil, pastel, colored pencil, and acrylic as well as photography and pottery.

The show opens on Thursday, Nov. 30, with the opening reception featuring refreshments and live music from 5 to 7 p.m. The show continues Friday, Dec. 1, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show is at the Masonic Lodge, 10 North St., in Kennebunkport. Admission is free.

The objective of Maine Women in the Arts is to promote and give exposure to local artists and their work in all media. Maine Women in the Arts is a statewide organization, founded in 1977, by and for individuals in the fine and performing arts, including visual arts, music, theater, poetry, literature, and dance. The organization is open to men and women.

For more information, visit www.mainewomenarts.com.

Peoples United Church plans Nov. 18 bean supper

Peoples United Methodist Church will host a baked bean supper 5 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18. The church is located at 310 Broadway in South Portland.

The menu will include hot dogs, homemade baked beans, salads, casseroles and pies. The cost is $10/person, $8 for age 3-12.

For more information, call Becky at 207-799-3416.

Church to host Winter Wonderland Christmas Fair

Peoples United Methodist Church will host its Winter Wonderland Christmas Fair on Saturday, Dec. 2. The fair is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items for sale include baked goods, candy, holiday decorations, books, jewelry, handcrafted gifts, new/nearly new, and trash to treasure tables. A lunch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features chili, fish and corn chowders, and hot dogs for sale.

Peoples United Methodist Church is located at 310 Broadway in South Portland. For more information, call 207-233-8870.

Pet food drive scheduled for Nov. 18

The South Portland Dog Owners Group is again hosting the Barksgiving Holiday Pet Food Drive on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at two locations in South Portland. The drive will benefit the South Portland Food Cupboard.

Donations of dog and cat food will be accepted at Mill Creek Park and Pet Supplies Plus from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Collections will be in front of Pet Supplies Plus, located in the Mill Creek shopping plaza, across the street from Mill Creek Park. Look for the SoPoDog banners and SoPoDog reps who will be available to talk about the food drive.

Those interested in volunteering can email southportlanddog@gmail.com if willing to staff the tables or package food into smaller bags for the food cupboard, or in having their dog act as an ambassador.

Yuletide Fair set for Dec. 2

“A Traditional Christmas” will be the focus of the annual 2023 Yuletide Fair at First Congregational Church of Scarborough (167 Black Point Road) on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Featured in the Parish Hall will be holiday greens, Christmas items, stuffed animals, quilts, crafts, jewelry, knit goods, homemade baked goods/jams/jellies, candy and a Cookie Walk. Coffee and breakfast snacks will be available. Proceeds will go to the church’s charitable efforts.

The fair is handicap accessible via a chair lift. For more information, call 207-883-2342.

Betsy Ross House to host Christmas fair

A Christmas fair will be held at the Betsy Ross house on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Betsy Ross House is located at 99 Preble St. in South Portland. Patrons are asked to use the Henley Street entrance.

The fair will feature gifts, jewelry, Christmas table, homemade crafts and baked goods, basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

For more information, call 207-650-6109.

