Local students will be among 19 dancers from the Drouin Dance Center of Westbrook to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City next week.

Alana Coreau of Gray and Claire Chartier, Juliana Gagne, Lily Lundberg, Autumn Wood and Ellen Woodside, all of Windham, will perform with nearly 600 other selected dancers from around the country with the parade performance production company Spirit of America Productions. The Drouin Dance Center troupe will be the only participants from Maine and just one of two groups from New England.

This year marks the fifth time the dance Center has been selected to dance in the parade. They previously performed in 2011, 2014, 2017 and 2021 and also appeared on the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting broadcast on NBC.

“Our dancers have performed in many parades prior and had amazing experiences,” said Daniel Drouin, the center’s owner and director.

While in New York, the girls will also attend the Radio City Christmas Spectacular and take in a Broadway show, according to a press release from the dance center.

