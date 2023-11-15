PHILADELPHIA — The Boston Celtics were without two starters – Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis – for their rematch Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Porzingis, who’s averaging 19.7 points per game, revealed at Wednesday’s shootaround that he suffered a right knee contusion during Monday’s game against the New York Knicks. He said the injury isn’t serious, but Celtics medical staff determined that he should rest.

“That’s another thing, medical staff, they want to be smart about these things,” Porzingis said. “You know, we have to play the long game and know not to force something now, that’s not maybe as necessary. It’s most important that toward the end of the season, that’s when we need to be on and healthy and that’s what they’re making sure of. So I’m just, you know, following the orders.”

Brown is averaging 22.9 points per game.

“He woke up this morning and said he wasn’t feeling well,” Celtics Coach Joe Mazzula said. “We tried to get him more rest, and it didn’t get much better after shootaround.”

WARRIORS-TIMBERWOLVES: The chippy rivalry between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves escalated into a full-blown melee Tuesday night.

Golden State forward Draymond Green, guard Klay Thompson and Minnesota guard Jaden Daniels were ejected for fighting – highlighted by Green placing a chokehold on Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert – less than two minutes into the game.

The game was scoreless when Thompson and Daniels started shoving, pulling at each other’s jerseys while swinging each other around as they moved down the court. Gobert rushed in and wrapped his arms around Thompson. Green swooped in and pulled Gobert away from behind with his arm around the center’s neck. Green refused to let go of Gobert, despite what looked like pleas from Warriors Coach Steve Kerr.

Gobert, who said he was trying to “de-escalate the situation” by pulling Thompson away from the fracas, called Green’s actions “clown behavior.”

Kerr said after the game the reason Green grabbed Gobert was because it appeared Gobert had Thompson by the neck. The officials disagreed and ejected Green, his second ejection in his last four games.

BUCKS: Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a game for the first time this season Wednesday because of a strained right calf.

The Bucks released an injury report Wednesday afternoon that ruled out the two-time MVP for a game against the Toronto Raptors.

Antetokounmpo had played in each of the Bucks’ first 10 games. The 7-footer is averaging 29.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

FRAUD CONVICTIONS: Former Boston Celtics players Glen “Big Baby” Davis and Will Bynum were convicted by a New York jury on Wednesday in a scheme that prosecutors say defrauded an insurance plan for NBA players and their families of more than $5 million.

More than 20 people have been convicted in the case, many of them onetime NBA players who submitted fictitious dental and medical claims to the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. Terrence Williams, a 2009 first-round draft pick of the New Jersey Nets, was sentenced in August to a decade in prison as a ringleader of the scheme.

Prosecutors said doctors and dentists working with the players created fraudulent invoices that were submitted to the supplemental insurance plan for reimbursement.

Davis, 37, was a member of the Celtics’ 2008 NBA championship team during an eight-year pro career for Boston, Orlando and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bynum, 40, played parts of four seasons with the Nets, Rockets, Kings and Celtics.

