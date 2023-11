Butler, Susan Murphy 73, Nov. 11, 2023. Visit, 3- 6 p.m., Nov. 16, 2023, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, with prayers at 10:15 a.m., Nov. 17, with 11 a.m., Mass, St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Scarborough.

