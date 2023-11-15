The Senate may vote as soon as Wednesday afternoon on legislation to extend funding for federal agencies, sending the bill to avert a government shutdown to President Biden’s desk just days before the weekend deadline.

The measure, called a continuing resolution or CR, would finance the government at current spending levels through a pair of staggered deadlines, Jan. 19 and Feb. 2. That is intended to give the House and Senate time to pass and negotiate full-year spending bills – though the two chambers are nowhere near an agreement on those – and avoid a massive year-end spending bill called an omnibus. It could still trigger two more standoffs that lead to partial government shutdowns early next year.

“The House’s CR is far from perfect, but we are moving forward because we believe it accomplishes two things that I and other Democrats have been insistent on for weeks: It will avoid a government shutdown, and it will do so without any of the cruel cuts or poison pills that the hard right pushed for,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor Wednesday.

He added, “There is no reason we can’t finish this bill even as soon as today.”

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the second-ranking Senate Republican, told reporters, “I don’t think there’s any reason why we couldn’t vote later today” if leaders of both parties were able to dispense with amendments.

Without the new spending measure, the government would have shut down just after midnight on Saturday, forcing federal workers – including military members and airport security agents – to go on furlough or work without pay as the Thanksgiving holiday arrived.

Funds in the legislation would expire for military and veterans programs, agriculture and food agencies, and the Departments of Transportation and Housing and Urban Development on Jan. 19. They would expire for the State, Defense, Commerce, Labor, and Health and Human Services departments, among others, on Feb. 2.

