Windham residents and businesses were ordered to shelter in place Thursday after a suspicious package was discovered in a parking lot near Maine Optometry at 656 Roosevelt Trail.

The package was discovered around 12:02 p.m. Thursday, Capt. Jason Burke of the Windham Police Department said in a statement. Windham police secured the area until explosive experts from the Maine State Police and Portland Police Department could respond.

Officers determined that the package was not dangerous or explosive and at about 2 p.m. residents and businesses were told there was no longer any threat to public safety.

Route 302 and River Road were shut down to traffic for about one hour.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: