AJ Lopez scored a career-high 19 points, and Maine took control with a 21-6 run midway through the second half on its way to a 78-65 win over Northwestern State in a men’s basketball game Thursday afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida.

A layup by Ja’shonte Wright-McLeish broke a 40-40 tie and started the decisive surge for the Black Bears (2-2). Wright-McLeish and Kellen Tynes each finished with 14 points, while Peter Filipovity added 11.

Jamison Epps led Northwestern State (1-3) with 16 points.

It was the first of four straight games in Florida for the Black Bears, who play Presbyterian on Friday and North Florida on Saturday, both in Jacksonville.

FOOTBALL

MICHIGAN: Michigan announced that Coach Jim Harbaugh will serve the remainder of a three-game suspension from the Big Ten in return for the conference ending its investigation into a scheme to steal opponents’ play-calling signals.

The settlement between the parties is the latest twist in a monthlong saga involving one of college football’s most recognizable programs, one of its most successful coaches, and allegations a low-level Michigan staffer purchased tickets to the games of future opponents and sent people to those games to digitally record teams signaling in their plays.

“Coach Harbaugh, with the university’s support, decided to accept this sanction to return the focus to our student-athletes and their performance on the field,” Michigan said in a statement. “The conference has confirmed that it is not aware of any information suggesting Coach Harbaugh’s involvement in the allegations. The university continues to cooperate fully with the NCAA’s investigation.”

Harbaugh was suspended last Friday by the Big Ten, three weeks after an investigation by the NCAA into the allegations emerged. Michigan hours later asked a court for an injunction and temporary restraining order, but Harbaugh did not coach the team against Penn State on Saturday.

The two sides were expected in court Friday in Ann Arbor, but instead, Michigan and Harbaugh dropped the complaint. Harbaugh will miss games at Maryland on Saturday and at home against No. 3 Ohio State on Nov. 25.

PAC-12: Oregon State and Washington State are moving toward keeping the Pac-12 alive as a two-team conference for as long as two years while entering an agreement with the Mountain West that will allow the Pacific Northwest schools to fill out their sports schedules, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The agreement could set the stage for a long-term deal between Oregon State, Washington State and the Mountain West. What that looks like is unlikely to be determined soon.

