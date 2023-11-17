CLASS A



Who: Portland (10-0) vs Thornton Academy (7-4)

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland

Streaming: whou.live

Outlook: Thornton is 5-2 in Class A title games since 2012, winning most recently in 2021 and beating Portland in 2015 and 2018. Portland is 0-4 in championships since 2015, including last season’s 20-14 loss to Skowhegan in the Class B game. Portland’s last title came in 2002. … Both teams prefer to run the ball with a primary back, sweeps from slot receivers and from the quarterback position. For Portland, junior Aidan McGowan (147 carries, 991 yards) is the top back with sophomore Cordell Jones (67 carries, 677 yards) a threat as a Wildcat QB, and Hunter Temple (26 carries, 279 yards) to the outside. Temple is the top target for quarterback Louis Thurston (40-93, 919 yards, 11 TDs). Portland’s defense has several playmakers including DEs Lisandro Rodrigues (seven tackles for losses, two defensive TDs) and Isaak Alkafaji (12 tackles for losses, three sacks) and fiery LB Brayden Wales. … Thornton sophomore running back Mauricio Sunderland (178 carries, 953 yards) has shown breakaway speed as has junior wide receiver Jackson Paradis (341 yards rushing, 393 receiving). Junior QB Wyatt Benoit (65 of 108 passing 921 yards, nine TDs) has become increasingly adept at making plays as a runner, gaining 561 yards. … Portland may have more big-play ability but Thornton played a much tougher schedule. … Portland first-year coach Sean Green won a state title with Cape Elizabeth in 2021 and is 35-8 in his first four seasons as a head coach. Kevin Kezal is 179-52 in his 23rd season (24th year) as Thornton’s head coach.

– Steve Craig

CLASS B

Who: Lawrence (8-2) vs. Kennebunk (9-1)

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland

Streaming: whou.live

Outlook: A Gold Ball drought will end Saturday. Lawrence hasn’t won a state championship since taking the title in Class A in 2006, while Kennebunk hasn’t won it all since 1991. … Lawrence has rolled through the playoffs, with a 42-7 win over Gardiner and 27-7 win over Cony, bringing its winning streak to five games. Kennebunk edged Westbrook 23-22 in the regional semifinals, but delivered an impressive 36-17 win over Massabesic in the final. … Kennebunk has done most of its work on the ground, with fast and physical Jonah Barstow leading the way with 1,281 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Austin West (438 yards, six touchdowns), Moose Keys (349 yards, four touchdowns), Brady Stone (311 yards, four touchdowns) and Maddox Ralls (274 yards, three touchdowns) fill out the rushing attack. Quarterback Gray Compton has run for 241 yards and four touchdowns while throwing for six scores. … Kennebunk’s defense, anchored up front by linemen Gabe Jewett and Owen Bourque, allowed 24 points through the first six games, but has given up 106 in the four games since. … That defense will be tested by a Lawrence ground game that chewed up Cony for 480 yards. … Colton Carter ran for 221 yards in that game on 23 carries, while Gaige Martin gained 170 on 14 carries and Gavin Wilson ran for 86 on 13. … The Bulldogs’ defense gave up yards to Cony, but often had a big play ready with four interceptions. … Lawrence has allowed 34 total points over its five game winning streak.

– Drew Bonifant

CLASS C

Who: Oceanside (10-0) vs. Leavitt (10-0)

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Don Roux Field, Lewiston High

Streaming: whou.live

Outlook: Leavitt is seeking its second straight Gold Ball, third in four seasons and ninth state championship overall. The Hornets have also won 21 straight games, and 40 of their last 41. … Oceanside is looking for its first state championship. … Leavitt has put together the most impressive season to this point in the state, with an undefeated record and wins over Class A Oxford Hills, Thornton Academy and Lewiston, as well as Class B Lawrence. The Hornets have done it in style, outscoring teams 356-122. … Quarterback Noah Carpenter has dazzled all season, with 1,299 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground, and 1,661 yards and 18 touchdowns through the air. … Carpenter has been just as effective on defense, with 104 tackles, five interceptions and 23 tackles for loss. … Will Keach (51 carries, 507 yards, five touchdowns; 30 receptions, 688 yards, six touchdowns) has been a dual threat for the Hornets. On defense, Jace Negley (12 sacks, 23 tackles for loss) has been a force. … Oceanside has been no slouch, with an average of 45.6 points per game. … Mariners quarterback Cohen Galley has accounted for 46 touchdowns, running for 23 and throwing for 23. He’s rushed for 1,263 yards and passed for 1,808. … Carter Galley (35 catches, 716 yards, nine touchdowns) is the team’s catch-and-run threat, while Zeb Foster (20 catches, 55 yards, 11 touchdowns) is the deep option. … Cohen Galley (12 tackles for loss) and Gavin Ripley (10.5 tackles for loss) have led the defense. Foster has seven interceptions.

– Drew Bonifant

CLASS D

Who: Foxcroft Academy (10-0) vs Wells (7-3)

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Don Roux Field, Lewiston High

Streaming: whou.live

Outlook: Foxcroft is going for a third straight state championship, while Wells is playing for its first Gold Ball since 2018. … Wells won back-to-back Class D state championships in 2017 and 2018, each time with a lopsided victory over Foxcroft (48-0 in 2017, 55-20 in 2018). … With a win, Foxcroft becomes the fourth Maine football team in the last decade to win three consecutive state championships. Oak Hill won three straight Class D titles from 2013-15. Wells won the Class C championship in 2016 before winning back-to-back Class D crowns in 2017-18. Marshwood won four straight Class B championships from 2017-21 (there was no season in 2020 because of the pandemic). … Wells played a tough schedule, with all three losses to Class C opponents, and the Warriors are 6-0 versus Class D teams. The Warriors have been a strong defensive team, especially down the stretch, and allowed more than seven points only once in the last six games. … Offensively, Wells has relied on a strong running game as the season has progressed. The Warriors ran for 390 yards in last week’s 35-6 regional final win over Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, with Dom Buxton (167 yards, three touchdowns) and Eli Potter (121 yards) leading the way. … The Ponies can’t focus exclusively on stopping the run. Quarterback Brooks Fox and receivers Riley Murphy and Dyllan Davis give Wells passing weapons. … Foxcroft has been dominant on both sides of the ball, averaging close to 50 points per game, while allowing just 41 points all season, with five shutouts. The Ponies allowed more than eight points just once. … Gage Beaudry had 23 touchdowns for Foxcroft in the regular season, and quarterback Wyatt Rayfield threw 13 touchdown passes without an interception. Hunter McSorley leads Foxcroft’s defense with 6.5 sacks.

– Travis Lazarczyk

