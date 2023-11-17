RRCT protects 67 acres in new preserve

The Royal River Conservation Trust has announced the creation of Little Meadow Preserve on Peacock Hill Road. This new 67-acre preserve, located on the Auburn-New Gloucester municipal line, consists of fields, wetlands and woods. It protects a portion of one of the largest remaining undeveloped forests in greater Portland.

Little Meadow Preserve represents another significant conserved property in a critical upriver region. As development in the watershed continues and the population rises, RRCT is working to protect natural resources for community members to enjoy for generations.

Andrew and Joanne McKee of New Gloucester donated the 67 acres to RRCT in late October. The parcel does not yet have parking other than along the road shoulder and the trails and boundaries are not clearly marked. Those visiting the property should be mindful and respect neighbors’ land. More information and resources are available at rrct.org.

Tree lighting events

The annual Upper Village Tree Lighting will be held at 5 p.m. Nov. 25 next to the Veterans Monument near 1027 Lewiston Road. The tree will be decorated in red, white and blue in honor of the town’s veterans.

Music will be provided by DJ military veteran Mark Ray and singer Jen Bragdon. Parking will be available along Peacock Hill Road. The event is organized by Betty Jordan.

On Nov. 26, sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society, the annual tree lighting of “Tiny Timber” will be held at 4:30 p.m. in front of Town Hall. There will be refreshments and a performance by the Gray-New Gloucester High School Chorus, as well as open houses at the public library and History Barn.

New toys and gifts will be collected for distribution by the GNG Caring Community.

Warm Hearts donation drive

The Friends of the New Gloucester Library are seeking donations of mittens, hats, gloves, scarves and socks through its annual Warm Hearts drive to help keep community members warm this winter. Both adult and kids sizes are needed, and waterproof items are especially valued.

Drop off donations at the library during regular hours or bring them to the lighting of Tiny Timber at the Town Hall Nov. 26.

Free Pineland passes with donations

Pineland Farms is hosting a holiday food and winter clothing drive between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2-3. Two-hour farm passes to Valley Farm will be free with a donation of three nonperishable food items and/or one new or gently used winter clothing item. All donations will benefit local food pantries.

Preregistration is required at pinelandfarms.org. Bring donations to the Smokehouse Visitors Center at 110 Valley Farm Road.

For further information, contact the Pineland Farms Education Department at 650-3031 or education@pinelandfarms.org.

