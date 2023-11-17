Christmas Angel Program

For the past seven years, the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club has worked with local schools to donate winter coats, snow pants and boots to students as part of the Christmas Angel Program.

This year, the goal is 20 winter coats, snow pants and pairs of boots, and 25 pairs of gloves.

To help fund the effort, mail a check to the Rotary’s P.O. Box 845, Bridgton, ME 04009, or attend the next meeting. Go to lakeregionrotary.com to learn more.

Holiday craft and bake sale

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the Bridgton Center Village Firemen’s Association is holding a Holiday Craft Fair and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will take place at the Bridgton Central Fire Station, 7 Gibbs Ave. There will be 30 vendors with tables offering a range of handmade items.

Health insurance assistance

Enrollment for affordable health insurance through the American Care Act is open through Dec. 15. Now is the time to enroll in the program or update your health plan.

For more information or assistance submitting forms, call the certified local health care navigator Amy March at 452-2493. The service is free and confidential.

Advertisement

Hunting on LELT lands

Hunting is allowed on some of the 6,000-plus acres in Loon Echo Land Trust preserves. Part of the LELT mission is to keep the Maine tradition of public access to private land for recreation alive in the Lakes Region. Hunters must follow all Maine state hunting laws and be respectful of the land and other users.

No formal permission is needed to hunt on LELT lands, but permission is required to put up a tree stand, game camera, or to trap. The land trust encourages hunters to let them know that they are using and appreciating the access. Loon Echo is also looking for feedback on what wildlife hunters see in order to get a sense of what is out there.

As a local, nonprofit organization, LELT encourages all users — hunters, hikers, snowmobilers, mountain bikers, skiers and more — to consider making a donation to help the organization continue caring for the lands and trails. For more information, including rules and available hunting areas, go to lelt.org/useguidelines.

Winter assistance

As the cold season approaches, many people, including veterans, face challenges to afford basic necessities. The Bridgton Community Center is here to help. The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club recently donated $500 to the BCC to help with support for local vets.

Services for all community members include fuel assistance, rides to appointments, and help with Veterans benefits and Medicare. Senior lunches are also available on Wednesdays and the Rotary hosts free Community Kettle dinners several times a year at the center.

The BCC, located at 15 Depot St., offers a wide variety of resources and assistance. To learn more, call 647-3116 or go to bridgtoncommunitycenter.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: