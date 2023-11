Books/Authors

Nov. 16

Chris Davis author talk: “Worthy: The Memoir of an Ex-Mormon Lesbian,” 6:30 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. baxterlibrary.org

Nov. 17

Poetry workshop: 6:30 p.m., Bridgton Public Library, 1 Church St., Bridgton. bridgtonlibrary.org

Exhibits/Galleries

Through Dec. 9

“Embodying Softness/Excavating Delight”: Jackie Milad and Libby Paloma, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery

Film

Nov. 16

“Belle” (2014): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Nov. 18

“Gran Turismo” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 pm., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Nov. 21

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 pm., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Nov. 25

“Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993): Rated PG, 1 pm., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Music

Nov. 16

Pat Foley: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Evan Haines Quartet: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Nov. 17

The Zoot Jumpers: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

King Memphis: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Something Stupid: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Nov. 17 & 18

Osher Opera Theatre: 7:30 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. $10, $5 students and seniors. usm.maine.edu/music

Nov. 18

The Last Waltz: 5:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Montgomery Road: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Sean Mencher: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Derek Gripper: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

Nick Casey: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Nov. 19

Jay Larkin: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Doc and Dave: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Nov. 22

Lazzlo Family Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Mischief Mile: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Nov. 23

Jimmy Macisso: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Nov. 24

The Court Jesters: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Juke Joint Devils: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Ragged Jack: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Nov. 25

Denny Breau: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

Nov. 26

Pond Lilies: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Theater

Through Nov. 18

“Once Upon a Mattress”: 7 p.m., additional 2 p.m. time Nov. 18, Gray-New Gloucester High School, 10 Libby Hill Road, Gray. $6-$8. msad15.org

Through Nov. 19

“The Turn of the Screw”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $20. schoolhousearts.org

“Spamalot”: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Windham High School Performing Arts Center, 406 Gray Road, Windham. $16, $14 students, seniors and children. aobrien@windhamsd.org

