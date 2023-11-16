Cemetery wreath deadline

Orders of wreaths to be placed on veterans’ graves at the South Buxton Cemetery must be received by Friday, Nov. 24.

Wreaths will be placed by volunteers at 9 a.m. Dec. 16 preceding a Wreaths Across America memorial service at noon in conjunction with a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

The cost per wreath is $17.

To purchase a wreath to decorate a veteran’s grave or for more information, call 929-4773 or go to southbuxtoncemetery.com.

Big outpouring for pets

Buxton wrapped up their pet food drive on Nov. 8 for the No Bowl Empty Pet Food Pantry in Waterboro. “The response we received from our community was truly incredible,” the town wrote on its website. “Thank you to everyone who donated.”

The drive collected 589 pounds of dog/cat food, as well as crates, beds, treats, toys, collars, leashes, litter, clothes, supplements and cash donations.

Holiday trash pickup schedule

The curbside trash pickup for the upcoming holidays has been announced.

For Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, trash pickup will be on Nov. 25; for Dec. 26, pickup Dec. 30; and for Jan. 2, pickup will be Jan. 6.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Nov. 21, 1973, that Dr. S. Dunton Drummond of Bar Mills and his wife were to be guests of James Cizek of Flaggy Meadow Road in Gorham for Thanksgiving.

