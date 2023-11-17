Maine’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly again to 2.8% in October, but the rate still continues a run of 23 consecutive months below 4%.

The Maine Department of Labor, in a news release about the latest data, attributed the slight uptick to a “somewhat larger increase” in the state’s labor force.

Individual unemployment rates in most counties landed below Maine’s non-seasonally adjusted rate of 2.6%. Piscataquis County had the highest unemployment rate at 3.7%, while Sagadahoc County was below average at 2.2%.

October 2023 continues an upward trend in Maine’s unemployment rate after four months of record low. From April to July of this year, Maine hit a historic 2.4% unemployment rate.

Even so, the timing of this upward tick is not unexpected. Maine’s unemployment rate historically increases after summer comes to an end.

The latest data also marks Maine’s continued climb to a higher count of employed residents in Maine since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the size of Maine’s civilian labor force and employed residents decreased dramatically.

Maine’s civilian workforce and resident employment counts have increased to 686,800 people and 667,600 people, respectively. In October 2020, 637,000 of the 663,400 people in Maine’s labor force were employed.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: