Police have issued a silver alert for 67-year-old Frank Van Soeren of Rangeley Plantation.

Van Soeren, who has cognitive issues, was last seen at Walmart in Farmington just before 10 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a description from state police, he is a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weights about 200 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes.

He is driving a black 2013 Toyota Sienna minivan with an Ontario license plate BYLY317.

Anyone who sees Van Soeren is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 207-778-6140.

