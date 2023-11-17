Ron Forest, one of the founders of the Scarborough Kiwanis Club, was recognized as Kiwanian of the Year at the club’s annual installation of officers.

The following people were installed as officers for the 2023-24 club year:

President Annalee Rosenblatt

President-elect Gloria Goguen

Immediate past president Jan Kelewae

Treasurer John Grew

Advertisement

Secretary Sherry Forest

Board of directors: Diane Merrill, Joanne Damicis, Joyce Leary Clark, Richard Foote, Robert Talley, and Melanie Lee.

In addition, The Scarborough Kiwanis Club delivered 32 turkeys to the Scarborough Food Pantry on Nov 6. The club has pledged to donate a total of 75 turkeys to the food pantry, as well as 27 for students using the Scarborough Schools food packpack program, which provides boxes of food to students in need.

The club also plans to donate Easter hams in the spring, and welcomes monetary donations from the public.

To donate, visit the club’s website at www.scarboroughkiwanis.org and click on the “donate” button, or contact the club at scarboroughkiwanis2@gmail.com.

The club meets every Friday from noon to 1p.m. at Cowbell Burger, 185 US Route One, Scarborough. Meetings are always free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the club at scarboroughkiwanis2@gmail.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: