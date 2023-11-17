The Scarborough Historical Society and Scarborough Public Library are offering a program on Sunday, Dec. 3, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Scarborough Public Library.

Prouts Neck Historical Society Executive Director Philip von Stade will cover the evolution of Scarborough maps from 1605 to the present, from cartographers like Champlain to Google Earth and Apple. More than just directions from place to place, maps served many purposes. Some were marketing tools. Later they could provide historic perspective. Others were used to delineate needed infrastructure, school and political districts and impacts of climate change. And so often they are works of art, that encourage people to engage with sense of place and time. Local sources like the Osher Map Library will be discussed along with internet resources, and the importance of aerial and satellite views.

The Scarborough Historical Society has scheduled a full roster of programs for the coming year. The next program on Sunday, Jan. 7, will feature Dr. Stephen Spaulding discussing Prominent Diseases in Early Scarborough. Seating is limited, so reserve a seat at www.scarboroughlibrary.org/SHS or call the library at 396-6279.

