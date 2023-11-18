BOSTON — The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after he was involved in an undisclosed incident Friday night.

The Bruins in a statement released Saturday did not provide any details about the incident other than to say the organization is aware of the situation and “takes these matters very seriously.” The team said it would work with Lucic’s family to provide any support and assistance needed.

According to multiple reports, Lucic was arrested as the result of a domestic incident early Saturday morning. A Boston Police Department spokesman said he could neither confirm nor deny whether any arrest was made and cited public records law that allowed the department 10 days to release any police report on the incident.

Lucic, 35, is a veteran of over 1,300 NHL games with the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and is back with the team after signing a one-year free agent contract last summer worth $1 million with $500,000 in possible additional incentives.

The Vancouver native has not played since Oct. 21 because of injury.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

BRUINS 5, CANADIENS 2: Trent Frederic scored twice, David Pastrnak got three assists and Jeremy Swayman improved to 7-0-1 as Boston won at home.

Charlie McAvoy, Pavel Zacha and James van Riemsdyk also scored for Boston, which avenged an overtime loss in Montreal a week earlier. The Bruins improved the NHL’s best record to 13-1-2.

SENATORS 2, WILD 1: Josh Norris scored the only goal in a shootout to lift Ottawa past Minnesota as the NHL’s Global Series continued in Stockholm, Sweden.

FLYERS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3: Sean Couturier scored the game-winner a minute into overtime, and Philadelphia relied on a pair of power-play goals to defeat visiting Vegas for its fourth consecutive victory.

LIGHTNING 6, OILERS 4: Steven Stamkos and Luke Glendening scored 39 seconds apart midway through the third period, and Tampa Bay rallied over visiting Edmonton.

