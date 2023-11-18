A potential tying goal was disallowed because of a hand pass with less than a minute remaining, and the Trois-Rivières Lions held on for a 2-1 win over the Maine Mariners in an ECHL game Saturday afternoon in Trois-Rivières, Quebec.

Jakov Novak scored midway through the first period and set up a second-period goal by Chris Ortiz as the Lions built a 2-0 lead.

Maine’s Adam Samuelsson cut into the deficit midway through the third.

GOLF

WOODS TO PLAY: Tiger Woods showed he could walk four days while caddying for his son. Now he has decided he is fit enough to try to play, announcing on social media he will be playing in the Hero World Challenge, which starts Nov. 30 at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

It will be his first time competing since he withdrew before the third round at the Masters after battling the wind and cold while playing on his injured right leg.

His TGR company announced his decision to take a sponsor exemption. The 20-man field is for the top 50 in the world ranking, though the tournament host – Woods – is exempt.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Matt Wallace made nine consecutive birdies, all of them on the back nine for a 12-under 60 in the DP World Tour Championship at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Wallace had a chance at only the second 59 in European tour history. He had 202 yards to the green on the par-5 18th on the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, but hit into a bunker and blasted out to inches from the cup for a tap-in birdie.

He had a one-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland.

LPGA: Nasa Hataoka had a strong start and Amy Yang had a hot finish, finishing with a share of the lead in the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, with 18 holes left and $2 million on the line.

Yang had four birdies in her final six holes for an 8-under 64. Hataoka set the pace early with five birdies in her first 11 holes and finished with a 65.

TENNIS

ATP FINALS: Jannik Sinner’s impressive run at the ATP Finals continued as he beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1 to reach the final in Turin, Italy.

He will face top-ranked Novak Djokovic for the title after Djokovic took less than 90 minutes to beat Carlos Alcaraz, 6-3, 6-2.

SOCCER

EURO 2024 QUALIFYING: The Netherlands, Switzerland and Romania all secured places at Euro 2024, and France racked up the biggest-ever win in European Championship qualifying by beating Gibraltar 14-0.

The Netherlands needed a win over Ireland to be sure of qualifying, and Wout Weghorst’s goal in the 12th minute gave the Dutch a 1-0 victory.

Switzerland clinched its spot by drawing 1-1 with Kosovo, and Romania won 2-1 against Israel.

Croatia is also on the verge of qualifying after beating Latvia, 2-0.

SKIING

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Manuel Feller led an Austrian sweep of the podium at a men’s World Cup slalom in a race that was interrupted by climate activists.

With five racers still to start their final run, a handful of protesters from the Last Generation movement entered the course just behind the finish line and sprinkled an orange-colored powder on the snow. The activists were transported out of the finish area by security staff and police, while course workers cleaned the snow before the race resumed eight minutes later.

However, Feller seemed not affected by the incident and held on to his first-run lead to beat teammate Marco Schwarz by 0.23 seconds, while Michael Matt was 1.05 behind in third to complete the Austrian triple.

