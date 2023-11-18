Huntress Jr., Fred A. 90, in Auburn, Nov. 16, 2023. Service, Nov. 28, 1 p.m., Pine Grove Cemetery, Poland. Visit, Nov. 27, 6 to 8 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home, Mechanic Falls.
