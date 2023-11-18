Max Brosmer passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another – all in the first half – and New Hampshire retained the Brice-Cowell Musket by defeating Maine, 44-25, in a Coastal Athletic Association football season finale Saturday in Durham, New Hampshire.

Brosmer connected with Logan Tomlinson (2 yards), Kyle Lepkowski (56 yards) and Myles Thomason (10 yards) and then scored on a 10-yard run as UNH (5-5, 4-4 CAA) built a 34-17 halftime lead.

Thomason added an 89-yard punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Maine quarterback Derek Robertson was 32 of 51 for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Trevin Ewing, Jamie Lamson and Cooper Heisey scored for the Black Bears (2-9, 1-7).

MIDDLEBURY 35, COLBY 28: Colby quarterback Thomas Keeling passed for 362 yards and four touchdowns, but a comeback bid by the Mules (3-6) fell short against the Panthers (8-1) in Waterville.

Keon Smart caught 11 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns, and Jack Sawyer had five catches for 99 yards and two scores for Colby.

Advertisement

TRINITY 58, BOWDOIN 21: Spencer Fetter passed for 378 yards and seven touchdowns, leading the Bantams (8-1) to a season-ending win over the Polar Bears (4-5) in Brunswick.

Trinity’s Sean Clapp caught 14 passes for 241 yards and three TDs.

Bowdoin got two touchdown passes from Robbie Long – 44 yards to Brendan King and 30 yards to James Doody. King also got a 2-yard pass from Michael Wolfendale for the game’s final touchdown.

WILLIAMS 43, BATES 0: Three players threw touchdown passes for the Ephs (3-6) as they ended their season with a win over the Bobcats (0-9) in Lewiston.

(2) MICHIGIGAN 31, MARYLAND 24: Blake Corum scored twice in the first half, Mike Sainristil intercepted two passes, and the Wolverines (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) – playing again without suspended Coach Jim Harbaugh – became the first college football program to win 1,000 games, beating the Terrapins (6-5, 3-5) in College Park, Maryland.

(8) ALABAMA 66, CHATTANOOGA 10: Jalen Milroe passed for 197 yards and three touchdowns before sitting out the second half as the Crimson Tide (10-1, No. 8 CFP) routed the Mocs (7-4) in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Advertisement

(9) LOUISVILLE 38, MIAMI 31: Jack Plummer threw three touchdown passes, the last of them a 58-yarder to Kevin Coleman with 4:17 remaining, and the Cardinals (10-1, 7-1 ACC) clinched a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game by beating the Hurricanes (6-5, 2-5) in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(12) PENN STATE 27, RUTGERS 6: Kaytron Allen ran for two touchdowns, Alex Felkins kicked a pair of field goals and the Nittany Lions (9-2, 6-2) pulled away from the Scarlet Knights (6-5, 3-5) in State College, Pennsylvania, after quarterback Drew Allar left because of an apparent injury.

(13) MISSISSIPPI 35, LOUISIANA-MONROE 3: Jaxson Dart threw for touchdowns on three consecutive third-quarter drives as the Rebels (9-2) used a strong second half to pull away from the Warhawks (2-9) in Oxford, Mississippi.

(14) OKLAHOMA 31, BYU 24: The Sooners (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) forced three turnovers and scored 21 points off those takeaways to beat the visiting Cougars (5-6, 2-6), despite playing the second half without quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

(17) TULANE 24, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 8: Michael Pratt threw for three touchdowns in his South Florida homecoming to lead the Green Wave (10-1, 7-0 American Athletic) over the Owls (4-7, 3-4) in Boca Raton, Florida.

(25) LIBERTY 49, UMASS 25: Kaidon Salter threw for 225 yards, rushed for 118 and accounted for four touchdowns, and the Flames (11-0) scored on four straight first-half drives against the Minutemen (3-8) in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Advertisement

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE 87, UMPI 83: Chance Dixon led a balanced offense with 20 points, and the Huskies (4-0) edged the Owls (0-3) in Presque Isle.

Tommy Whelan (19 points), Brady Saunders (15) and Cody Hawes (15) also scored in double figures for USM.

Dany Harris tallied 25 points for UMPI.

COLBY 80, UMASS DARTMOUTH 74: Max Poulton dropped in 27 points, and Jack Lawson had 25 points and 12 rebounds to carry the Mules (2-2) over the Corsairs (0-4) in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Lucas Green added 12 points and Kameran Rodriguez had 11 for Colby, which ended the game on a 13-7 run.

Advertisement

UMAINE-FARMINGTON 65, BOWDOIN 56: Ethan Forrester scored 18 points, and Jordan Anthony got 10 of his 12 points in the second half to help the Beavers (4-1) hold off the Polar Bears (1-3) in Brunswick.

Michael Simonds paced Bowdoin with 20 points.

MAINE-AUGUSTA 84, UNE 76: Yonas Medfu recorded 30 points and 11 rebounds as the Moose (1-4) beat the Nor’easters (3-2) in Biddeford.

Donte Sharp added 24 points, and Zach Maturo had 12 points and six assists.

UNE was paced by Dylan Crowley with 17 points, Jayden Thornton with 16 and Adam Lux with 15.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

COLBY 62, NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE 37: Kate Olenik led Colby (3-1) with 16 points, and the Mules forced 29 turnovers by the Pilgrims (2-3) in the Colby Tip Off Tournament at Waterville.

(16) NOTRE DAME 79, ILLINOIS 68: Hannah Hidalgo and Maddy Westbeld scored 24 points apiece, and the Fighting Irish (3-1) won the Shamrock Classic over the Illini (2-2) in Washington.

Anna DeWolfe of Cumberland had eight points for Notre Dame.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »