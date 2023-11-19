FALMOUTH – Carlene Lois (Young) Casparius, 90, passed away on Nov. 12, 2023. She was born on April 20, 1933, in Union. She was the daughter of Dorothea Alberta (Hannan) Young and Forest Eldren Young Sr.

Carlene was predeceased by her parents, younger brother Forest Eldren Young Jr., and husband of 70 years, Robert Edward Casparius Sr.

Carlene is survived by her four children. Sons, Robert Jr., Wayne and wife Diane; Daughters, Gaye Rhodes and husband Fredrick, Lisa Carver and husband Robert; Grandchildren, Paul Tompkins and wife Meg, Nicholas Casparius and wife Sara, Allison (Carver) Axelsen and husband Neil, Amanda Carver, Marissa (Rhodes) Glanville and husband Zachary, Kayleigh Rhodes; Great-Grandchildren, Asher and Logan Tompkins.

Growing up, Carlene’s family moved to Falmouth. Robert was her sweetheart starting in the 8th grade, her escort when she was crowned “Miss Old Home Day,” and then her husband shortly after graduating from Falmouth High School in 1951. She married Robert on Oct. 28, 1951, moving to New York, then Florida, and settling back in Maine during his time in the United States Air Force, and later in the Maine Air National Guard. Carlene was a very busy homemaker and mother of four. In 1970 Robert and Carlene took over the Casparius Egg Farm until the early ’80s. She ran the egg store out of the family’s home, selling eggs and chatting with all of the regular customers.

Carlene always loved caring for children. Starting early on as a Sunday school teacher, then raising her own family, babysitting for family and friends, and later teaching at Stepping Stones Country Day School in Falmouth. She always left a positive impact on many.

Carlene loved her cats, taking in many strays, giving them a happy home. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, shopping, tea, and always staying in the know by chatting on the phone. She was always willing to lend some advice with one of her catch phrases, “do you wanna know a secret?” Carlene will be deeply missed by all, but her family finds comfort in knowing that she is reunited with her “Hubby.”

A Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham. Visitation will be held before the service from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Burial following the service at Blanchard Cemetery, Winn Road, Falmouth. To express condolences or to participate in Carlene’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous