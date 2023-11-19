Whitten, Joan E. 87, of Portland, Nov. 15, 2023, in Westbrook. Visit, Nov. 21, 4-6 p.m., funeral, 11 a.m., Nov. 22, A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, Portland.
