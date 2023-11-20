Dozens of people marched on Portland City Hall on Monday afternoon ahead of a highly anticipated vote on a proposal to temporarily suspend the city’s camping ban through the winter months, effectively ending encampment sweeps.

A group marched from the Equality Community Center on Casco Street to City Hall. “Stop the sweeps,” they chanted, wielding handmade signs. When the group arrived in front of City Hall the chanting slowed and the group’s organizer, Jess Falero, spoke to the media from the steps of the building while some headed inside to grab seats in council chambers.

“We can’t work towards solutions to homelessness while we’re actively harming unhoused residents,” Falero said.

As they spoke, another group organized by Portland Voices, marched toward the building. They held blue signs, with the words “No Citywide Encampments” printed on them in white. As they marched toward City Hall, the group chanted, “keep people safe, bring them inside.”

Andrew Bossie, 40, an organizer with Portland Voices, said he helped organize the march from Lincoln Park because he is concerned about the conditions the city’s homeless are living in and doesn’t believe the proposal, Order 68, is the way to address the problem.

“They’re living in conditions that no human should live in, we need to make sure these people have access to services, but more importantly they need to be housed. Order 68 is a red herring for what we really need to do.”

The city and state have been clearing homeless encampments for more than a year since large-scale camps made their way to Portland. The practice is controversial, with some people supporting sweeps because they think it helps motivate homeless people into shelter and keeps public spaces safe. Others oppose sweeps because of the trauma they say it inflicts on homeless people.

The council will vote Monday night on the controversial proposal put forth by Councilors Roberto Rodriguez and Anna Trevorrow, who have voiced disapproval for encampment sweeps in the past. The councilors have said the onus behind the proposal is to build trust between the city and the homeless community, allow homeless people to have continued access to services and stay united with their belongings during the winter months.

Proponents of the amendment argue that this would allow homeless people a chance to stabilize and get into shelter. While others say that suspending the camping ban could be dangerous and would lead to more dangerous conditions as the weather grows colder. The head of every major city department sent a letter to the council opposing the idea.

As the chanting outside City Hall continued as the sun went down Monday evening two women huddled close together and stood facing the group. “Somebody’s hurting unhoused people/it’s gone on far too long/we won’t be silent anymore,” they sang.

Carolyn Tkach, 58, was one of the singers. She said she came out to City Hall to support Order 68.

“Unhoused people know what they need,” she said. “It will save lives to stop these sweeps, the homeless are a community, they need each other.”

Louis Fournier, 52, stood with the crowd holding a blue sign moments after the singing stopped.

“We are all actually on the same side here, we all want the best for them,” he said. Fournier said he did not want the city’s homeless problem to spill over into the city’s parks. He opposes Order 68.

“I raised kids here and I know how important the parks are, moving this problem to the parks is not the way to handle this,” he said.

The number of tents in several encampments around the city has been increasing, despite efforts to move people into shelters. The city’s largest encampment at Marginal Way was cleared a few weeks ago, but an encampment beneath the Casco Bay Bridge has grown. Monday’s vote comes just a week after the council voted to temporarily add 50 beds to the Homeless Services Center in Riverton in an effort to get more people into shelter before the winter.

As the 5 p.m. meeting grew nearer hundreds of people shuffled into City Hall, filling council chambers and multiple overflow rooms throughout the building.

The meeting began, as usual, with public comment for items not on the agenda. Several former city councilors lined up to thank Mayor Kate Snyder and Councilors Mark Dion and Andrew Zarro for their work on the council, including Brian Batson, Tae Chong, Belinda Ray and Spencer Thibodeau. Ray, who formerly represented District 1, read a haiku that she apparently wrote for the mayor.

“Calm amidst chaos/in an impossible job/strength with a warm smile,” she said before handing the podium off to Thibodeau, another former councilor who also ran against Snyder in the 2019 mayoral election.

“Thank you so much for crushing me and Mayor (Ethan) Strimling in that race, and as I told you that night, while I hoped it was me, I was hopeful because it was you,” he said. “You exceeded all expectations. … You’re leadership was at its best when the issues plaguing Portland were at their worst.”

A few members of the council went on to thank the mayor and councilors as well.

The mayor rearranged a few agenda items to leave Order 68 last on the agenda because of the overwhelming public comment expected on it. By 6 p.m. the council had not yet discussed Order 68.

