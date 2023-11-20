InterMed announced Monday that it has donated $30,000 to Quality Housing Coalition to help in the agency’s efforts to address the homelessness crisis in Greater Portland.

The Quality Housing Coalition is working to secure permanent homes and financial security for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

“We believe that stable housing is the foundation of health and are so excited to partner with InterMed to address the community conditions Maine people need to thrive,” said Victoria Morales, executive director of the Quality Housing Coalition.

“Lack of access to housing is a major barrier to good health, and to commemorate our 30th anniversary we wanted to place our support with an organization who has boots on the ground, directly working to mitigate the affordable housing crisis in southern Maine,” InterMed President Dr. Phyllidia Ku-Ruth said in a statement.

InterMed, Maine’s largest independent physician-owned practice, was established in 1993 and has grown to serve more than 100,000 patients across the state with a team of more than 900 clinicians and staff. It has offices in Portland, South Portland and Yarmouth.

Quality Housing Coalition, through its Project HOME program, has provided 650 permanent homes to more than 1,500 adults and children, who have experienced homelessness.

