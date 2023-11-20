With the election of Ward 6 Councilor Jodi MacPhail as Saco’s next mayor, The City of Saco anticipates a vacancy in the Ward 6 Council seat when newly elected officials are sworn in at the Dec. 4 inauguration.

Following the Charter-prescribed process, the Saco City Council will accept letters of interest from Ward 6 residents who wish to serve on the City Council for the remainder of Councilor MacPhail’s term, expiring Dec. 2, 2024. Letters of interest will be formally advertised and accepted beginning Nov. 28 until 4 p.m. on Dec. 19.

Interested candidates must submit a letter of interest to Michele Hughes, City Clerk, at mhughes@sacomaine.org or at the City Clerk’s Office at Saco City Hall, 300 Main St. by 4 p.m. on Dec. 19. The submissions from interested candidates will be reviewed and discussed publicly during the City Council meeting on Jan. 8.

To learn more about the responsibilities of a City Councilor or to view the ward map, visit sacomaine.org/citycouncil.

