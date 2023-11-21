WATERVILLE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old man who reportedly assaulted a police officer last weekend at a Waterville gas station and later stole a vehicle in St. Albans, Waterville police said Tuesday.

The warrant was issued for Ricki M. Gould, a transient who most recently lived in Corinna, Chief William Bonney of the Waterville Police Department said in a statement to the news media.

Gould, who is considered armed and dangerous, is described as a white man with red hair, about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, Bonney said.

Police are asking anyone who sees Gould to call 911. And anyone with information about Gould or his whereabouts should contact Waterville police at 207-680-4700.

Gould and a female companion are suspected of stealing the vehicle Tuesday in St. Albans, according to Bonney.

Deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle theft, and several law enforcement agencies were involved in the search for Gould, according to Chief Deputy Mike Mitchell.

Advertisement

Investigators have linked Gould to several vehicle thefts in Somerset County, Mitchell said.

“He’s on a tear right now,” Mitchell said.

The Maine State Police and the Maine Warden Service also responded to Tuesday’s vehicle theft, according to the Sheriff’s Office call log. A spokesperson for state police did not return a message seeking additional information.

Waterville police say Gould is responsible for injuring a police officer last weekend. In that incident, Officer Josh Medeiros found a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday that had been reported stolen from Somerset County.

Medeiros spotted the vehicle at the parking lot of the Circle K gas station and convenience store at 445 Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville, according to Bonney.

Medeiros found Gould’s female companion either passed out or sleeping in the Tacoma, Bonney said, and Gould was standing outside the pickup truck.

“When Officer Medeiros contacted the male suspect, a fight ensued and the suspect, now identified as Ricki Gould, assaulted Officer Medeiros multiple times, before fleeing the scene in the stolen vehicle,” Bonney said.

Medeiros was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for a broken bone and a concussion, Bonney said in a statement last weekend.

Related Headlines Waterville officer suffers broken bone, concussion in assault

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: