BATH — A jury has found Tyon Shuron not guilty of murder in the shooting death of Andrew Sherman in Richmond in 2019.

The jury also found Shuron, 46, of Augusta, not guilty of felony murder in the case, but convicted him on one count of witness tampering for trying to get his girlfriend Chanda Lilly to change her account of the night Sherman died.

The verdict came as the trial entered its third week in the Sagadahoc County Superior Courthouse in Bath. The jury deliberated for a day and a half.

Lilly had been charged with felony murder, but she pleaded guilty in March to robbery and agreed to testify against Shuron.

The trial started four years and a month after Sherman’s body was discovered in his Kimball Street home. It was the longest pending murder case in Maine.

In March 2020, shortly after Shuron and Lilly were arrested, the COVID-19 pandemic closed down businesses and government offices — including courts — as well as schools.

This story will be updated.

