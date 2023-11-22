Police have charged a 71-year-old man with murder after the death of a woman at a senior housing development in Topsham.

Maine State Police arrested Robert McClure on Tuesday night after responding to a 911 call at 9:30 a.m. from an employee of River Landing on Elm Street.

Topsham police and emergency medical services arrived to find the body of 64-year old Christine Miller. Both Miller and McClure were residents of the housing complex.

The death was ruled a homicide Wednesday morning caused by “sharp force injuries,” said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. The autopsy was performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

The heavy police presence Tuesday morning on Elm Street led Mt. Ararat middle and high schools, Woodside Elementary and Williams-Cone Elementary of Topsham to shelter in place.

McClure will appear in Sagadahoc County Superior Court on Monday.

