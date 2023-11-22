TOPSHAM – Jacob Francis Palesky “Jake” was born March 28, 1928, to Anthony and Nellie Palesky in Scranton, Pa. He was the fifth of 11 children.

Jake enlisted in the Air Force in 1945 at the age of 17. He went on to serve for 21 years, retiring in 1966 with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He was trained as an electronic technician specializing in weather radar equipment. During his career, he met his first wife (also serving) at Wright-Patterson AFB in Dayton, Ohio.

Jake served at various weather stations and air bases: one year in Labrador, three years in Tokyo, Japan during the Korean conflict, a one-year tour in Vietnam as an advisor to the South Vietnamese and Thai in helping set up their meteorological stations. After the Air Force, he worked five years with the FAA at NAFEC in Absecon, N.J. Jake finished up his career working for NOAA first out of Brunswick, then the remainder of the time out of Portland, where he retired after servicing the radar equipment at the lighthouses up and down the Maine coast. Even in retirement he enjoyed staying busy and worked at L.L.Bean.

Jake loved golf. He often spoke of his golf buddies with fondness, and he included his grandchildren in his love of golf. He often brought his grandchildren golfing with him and let them drive the golf cart, even after they got one stuck in the sand trap! He took them hunting for lost golf balls and inspired a love of business when one of his grandchildren began his first business selling golf balls back to the golfers. He was incredibly social, and he never met a person that he didn’t want to talk to. Jake was also a news junkie. When you visited him, it was guaranteed that Fox News was on the television. He was always on top of current events and would discuss his opinions with anyone willing to listen. He also loved the old western TV shows like “Gunsmoke” or as he called it, “Smoke”.

Jake was compassionate, patient, brilliant, had a great sense of humor and loved unconditionally. He didn’t lose his patience with his grandchildren, even when they put his truck in to “racing mode”, otherwise known as reverse, on the highway. Instead, he laughed and patiently explained the difference between racing and reverse. Jake loved his family and somehow managed to be the version of himself we each needed while never deviating from who he was.

Jacob passed away on Nov. 10, 2023, at Midcoast Hospital after a long illness surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his children Donna Hamilton in Maine, Lewis East and his wife Robin in Arizona, Jan Harrington and her husband Scott Hagens in Minnesota, Jill Sines and her husband Bruce Sines in Washington; sister, Betsy in Colorado; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his six brothers and three sisters; and his beloved wife, Carol.

A memorial service will be held in Jake’s honor at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Jake’s online memorial.

