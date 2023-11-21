Beginning Monday, Nov. 27, a detour will be in place while a quarter-mile section of the South Portland Greenbelt Walkway is closed for construction at the Betsy Ross House. The detour near the eastern end the path is expected to remain in place until early 2025.

The detour begins where the Greenbelt intersects with Preble Street and will continue down Preble Street to Broadway. It will then follow Broadway until it reaches Sanford Street and reconnects with the rest of the pathway.

The South Portland Housing Authority is building a 52-unit expansion of the Betsy Ross House to create more affordable housing for seniors.

