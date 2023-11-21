Cape Elizabeth will host a Climate Action Plan workshop at the Thomas Memorial Library on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Attendees will learn how climate change is impacting Cape Elizabeth directly and will be given the opportunity to discuss concerns, priorities and experiences. All those who live, work, go to school or own a business or property in town are encouraged to participate.

For more information, go to the town’s website, capeelizabeth.com.

