Age Friendly South Portland is undertaking a number of initiatives this winter.

SoPo Age Friendly Rides is a new program open to income-eligible seniors and adults with visual impairments. Participants can receive free rides for Portland-area visits to doctors and dentist and for eye exams and therapy sessions. To apply, call the South Portland General Assistance offices at 767-7617.

Sand Buckets for Seniors is returns this winter for those 65 and older with mobility challenges. Those seniors can receive a 5-gallon bucket of sand and salt mix delivered to their homes for steps and walkway maintenance. To order a sand bucket, call the Public Works office at 767-7635 or email the department at publicworks@southportland.org.

Age Friendly South Portland is also seeking volunteers to shovel and clear walkways for seniors this winter. Anyone 14 and older can apply to be a volunteer, though minors must be accompanied by a “primary volunteer” who is at least 18. Volunteers will be matched with a nearby senior who has requested assistance. To volunteer or receive more information, visit bit.ly/SoPoShovels or contact Sue Henderson at shenders@maine.rr.com.

