Scarborough Community Services is providing some holiday fun next weekend, starting with gingerbread houses and ending with Santa.

A gingerbread house decorating event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Community Services Hub. Attendees will be provided an easy-to-build house, icing and candy. There will be free refreshments, music and other crafts as well. Gingerbread houses are $5 each. To register, go to the Scarborough Community Services page on the town’s website, scarboroughmaine.org.

Santa in the Park will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Memorial Park. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visiting the park and treats, music, fireworks and more activities will be on hand. The event is free and attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Scarborough Food Pantry.

