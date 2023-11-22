Hires, promotions, appointments

Maine Behavioral Healthcare has appointed Lee Wolfrum of Freeport as medical director of Spring Harbor Hospital in Westbrook. He was an associate professor of psychiatry at Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston.

FocusMaine co-founder and co-chair Andrea Cianchette Maker was named president of the the nonprofit economic development organization. She previously chaired the Government Relations Practice at Pierce Atwood.

Sue Lessard has joined Portside Real Estate Group as an associate broker. She was previously an associate broker at Town & Shore Associates in Portland.

Robin Kerber was hired by Full Plates Full Potential as an implementation manager. She was the farm and sea to school coordinator for the Department of Education.

ProsperityME has hired Sarah Petrin as director of development at its Portland office. She is the founder and former executive director of Protect the People and has held senior positions at the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Truman Center for National Policy, the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, International Committee of the Red Cross, and the United Nations Foundation.

Recognition

Marina Holdings, which owns marinas and boat dealerships and provides boat services, storage and rentals throughout the state, was named No. 7 in the Boating Industry magazine’s Top 100 Best Dealers in North America, the sixth time it has made the list. It was also awarded Best in Class – Best Industry Advocate.

Portland law firm Verrill has been recognized by Best Lawyers peer review guide in five practice areas: health care, land use and zoning, commercial litigation, real estate, and trusts and estates.

Granted

Town & Country Federal Credit Union awarded $25,000 in grants to eight local nonprofits after its annual Better Neighbor Fund event. Organizations receiving grants include Project Linus, Friendship House in South Portland, Midcoast Humane Society Public Assistance Fund in Brunswick, HART Animal Rescue in Cumberland, and the Alzheimer’s Association Maine Chapter in Scarborough.

